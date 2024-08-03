AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.39 and a beta of 0.25. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

