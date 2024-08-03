Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $108.00 at Bank of America

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of AFL opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Aflac has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

