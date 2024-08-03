AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 596,229 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

