AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.54

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $21.45. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.
