Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

