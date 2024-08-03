Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

AEM opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

