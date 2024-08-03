AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Purchases A$104,000.00 in Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Young purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,000.00 ($67,973.86).
AIC Mines Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.
About AIC Mines
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AIC Mines
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AIC Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIC Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.