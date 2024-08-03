AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Purchases A$104,000.00 in Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Young purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,000.00 ($67,973.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

