Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Air Lease worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

