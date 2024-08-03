Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.71, but opened at $41.23. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Air Lease shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 42,394 shares.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease
Air Lease Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Lease
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.