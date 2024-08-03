Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Up to $263.85

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $263.85, but opened at $288.61. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $293.90, with a volume of 207,662 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

