Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AKYA. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.