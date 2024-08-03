Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akoya Biosciences Price Performance
AKYA stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
