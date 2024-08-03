Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $126.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $82.35 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 1025982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

