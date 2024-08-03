Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 10.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $126.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $83.48. Approximately 2,100,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,048,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALB. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.35.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

