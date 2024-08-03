Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) vs. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Financial Review

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Macerich pays out -43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 486.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Macerich alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $884.07 million 3.64 -$274.07 million ($1.56) -9.56 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.89 billion 6.87 $103.64 million $1.07 105.94

Profitability

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Macerich and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -8.52% -3.05% -1.00% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 5.09% 0.68% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Macerich and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 4 2 1 0 1.57 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 4 4 0 2.50

Macerich currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $132.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Macerich.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Macerich on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.