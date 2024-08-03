Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 6.5%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 30,659,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 30,498,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.