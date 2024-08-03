Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.95. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 46,773 shares.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,221 shares of company stock worth $2,142,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

