Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 75564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

