ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

