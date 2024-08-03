Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
