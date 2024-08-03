Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$143.58 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.