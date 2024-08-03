Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.