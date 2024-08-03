Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UNGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.