Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
