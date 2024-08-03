Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

