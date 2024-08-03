Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS.
Shares of ALL stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.
ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
