Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 292.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $486,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.32.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

