Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $272.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $274.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,598 shares of company stock worth $19,377,944. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.32.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

