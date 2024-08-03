Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $260.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $164.55 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36.

AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

