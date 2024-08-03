AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 27th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.67 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALA

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.58 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$50,556.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.