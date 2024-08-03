AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$33.72 and last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 5779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.60.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.82.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

