Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

