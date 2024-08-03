Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 999302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
Several other analysts have also commented on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 217.84%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
