Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Leo Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $5,405,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 558,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,072,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 288,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

