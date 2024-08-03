Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 11.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 11.9% during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $160.55 and last traded at $162.19. 55,137,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 42,687,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.07.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

