Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $184.07, but opened at $166.75. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com shares last traded at $165.31, with a volume of 19,219,516 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

