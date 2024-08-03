América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

