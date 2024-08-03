American International Group Inc. Acquires 10,982 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

