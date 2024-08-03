American International Group Inc. Acquires 11,214 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACET shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 4.6 %

ACET opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.