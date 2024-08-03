American International Group Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $81.25 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86.

Insider Activity

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

