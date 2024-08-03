American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WALD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALD opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast plc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

