American International Group Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 189,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250,314 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $10.22 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

