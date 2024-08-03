American International Group Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of EVI opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 million, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

