American International Group Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of LENZ Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($2.69). Analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LENZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Mccollum bought 31,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $500,998.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,784.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

