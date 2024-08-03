American International Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

