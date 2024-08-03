American International Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KE by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in KE by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE opened at $13.30 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

