American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

