American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

American Well Stock Down 1.4 %

AMWL stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -15.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

