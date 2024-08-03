Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.58. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 540,413 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.02 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$78,398.04. Insiders sold 374,724 shares of company stock valued at $649,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

