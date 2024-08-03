Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE AMPX opened at $1.23 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

