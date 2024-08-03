Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target at $34.71

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

