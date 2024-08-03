Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target at $28.25

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

