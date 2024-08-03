Analysts Set Expectations for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMRC. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.